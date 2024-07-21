India: A member of Rohit Godara's gang arrested in Italy

20 July 2024_ Thanks to the activation of the Interpol section of the Indian Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), a red notice was issued against Amarjeet Bishnoi, a member of Rohit Godara's gang. Bishnoi was arrested in Italy on 8 July 2024 by the Italian police. The AGTF, under the supervision of DIG Yogesh Yadav and ASP Narottam Lal Verma, continuously monitored Bishnoi, leading to his arrest. The task force was established on December 16 last year to effectively combat organized crime. Dainiknavajyoti.com reports it. The operation saw the active participation of several officers, including sub-inspector Kamal Puri and head constables Ramesh Kumar and Santosh Taylor.