Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
India: Abhishek Banerjee attacks the government during the budget discussion in Parliament

24 July 2024_ During the discussion on the budget in Parliament, MP Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress launched a harsh attack against the...

25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ During the discussion on the budget in Parliament, MP Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress launched a harsh attack against the central government and the BJP, defining the budget as anti-people. Banerjee criticized the BJP's broken promises, citing the Global Hunger Index to highlight the government's failures. It also raised questions about the lack of Muslim representation in Parliament and youth unemployment. The source of this news is Sanmarg. Abhishek Banerjee is a prominent Indian politician and represents the Diamond Harbor constituency in Parliament, while the BJP is the ruling party currently in power in India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as anti people budget BJP's Diamond Harbor constituency
