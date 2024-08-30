Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
India: Abuse in Malayalam Cinema, Hema Commission Report Exposes System of Exploitation

August 30, 2024_ A recent Hema Commission report has revealed a toxic environment within the Malayalam film industry, characterized by sexual and...

India: Abuse in Malayalam Cinema, Hema Commission Report Exposes System of Exploitation
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ A recent Hema Commission report has revealed a toxic environment within the Malayalam film industry, characterized by sexual and verbal abuse of women. Testimonies from actresses and industry professionals have exposed exploitative practices, such as requests for sexual favors and intimidation, that have been going on for decades. The report has led to the resignation of prominent figures, including director Ranjith, who has been accused of inappropriate behavior. The source of this information is news18.com. This scandal has raised questions about the need for systemic change in the Indian film industry, to ensure a safer and fairer working environment for all.

