Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:02
India: Acqua di Parma inaugurates its first boutique in New Delhi

27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
25 June 2024_ Acqua di Parma, the famous Italian perfume house, has opened its first boutique in India, located in the prestigious The Chanakya in New Delhi. The 190 square meter boutique offers a unique experience that blends Italian elegance with Indian cultural influences. The interior of the shop features a refined design with mosaics and parquet inspired by Carlo Scarpa, and a yellow lacquered counter that represents Italian craftsmanship. The boutique also includes a wide range of fragrances and candles from the Home Collection, offering customers a sensory journey. Thestylelist.in reports it. This opening marks a significant step in the brand's global expansion, bringing the Italian art of living to a new audience in India.

