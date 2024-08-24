Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
India: Actress Payel Mukherjee assaulted in Kolkata, incident raises concerns about women's safety

August 24, 2024_ Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee has alleged that a motorcyclist molested her while she was in her car in Kolkata. In a heartbreaking...

24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee has alleged that a motorcyclist molested her while she was in her car in Kolkata. In a heartbreaking video shared on social media, Mukherjee has described how the assailant tried to force her out of the vehicle, breaking the window and injuring her hand. This incident comes amid ongoing protests across India for women's safety after a serious case of violence. This story was reported by outlookindia.com. Mukherjee expressed fears for the safety of women in West Bengal, highlighting the gravity of the situation at a time when protests for women's safety are taking place.

