India: Agata Isabella Centasso Wishes Virat Kohli Happy Birthday and Goes Viral

November 5, 2024_ Italian footballer and influencer Agata Isabella Centasso has wished former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli a happy 36th birthday, sparking mixed reactions on social media. Centasso, who plays for the Venezia women's team in Serie B, shared a post wearing an Indian jersey, but was quickly mocked by some users for her lack of cricket knowledge. In response to the criticism, she defended her gesture, stressing the importance of appreciating sportspeople, regardless of their nationality. The news was reported by thesportsgrail.com, highlighting the bond between Italy and India through their passion for sports. Agata, 34, is also known for her commitment to fitness and social health, and has a following of over 57,000 on Instagram.