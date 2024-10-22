India: Agreement with China for patrolling along the Line of Actual Control

October 22, 2024_ India has announced an agreement with China to patrol along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking a major breakthrough in resolving a military conflict that has lasted over four years. External Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri said the agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations and will resolve issues that arose in 2020. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that Indian and Chinese troops will be allowed to resume patrolling operations as before the standoff. The agreement will facilitate patrolling in the Depsang and Demchok areas, where there were unresolved issues. The news was reported by The Asian Age. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Kazan, Russia, during the BRICS summit to discuss the situation further.