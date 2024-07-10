Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
India: Agreement with Russia to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030

July 9, 2024_ India and Russia have agreed to increase bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030 by boosting investment and using national...

10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ India and Russia have agreed to increase bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030 by boosting investment and using national currencies for trade. The agreement includes cooperation in sectors ranging from energy to agriculture and infrastructure. The two nations have identified nine key areas of cooperation, including increasing the volume of trade in agricultural products, food and fertilizers. It was also agreed to eliminate non-tariff barriers and explore the possibility of creating a free trade area between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The Hindu reports it. The agreement also includes the use of national currencies for the settlement of commercial transactions and the optimization of customs procedures.

