Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Agreement with the United States to purchase Predator drones

October 15, 2024_ India has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 31 Predator drones, worth Rs 32,000 crore, and set up a...

India: Agreement with the United States to purchase Predator drones
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ India has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 31 Predator drones, worth Rs 32,000 crore, and set up a maintenance facility in the country. The drones will be distributed across the Indian armed forces, with 15 going to the Navy, while the rest will be equally divided between the Air Force and Army. The deal was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security and is a significant step in India-US military relations, The Asian Age reported. The drones will be based at several locations, including INS Rajali near Chennai and Porbandar in Gujarat, helping to bolster India's defense capabilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US military relations Stati Uniti d'America India agreement
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza