India: Agreement with the United States to purchase Predator drones

October 15, 2024_ India has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 31 Predator drones, worth Rs 32,000 crore, and set up a maintenance facility in the country. The drones will be distributed across the Indian armed forces, with 15 going to the Navy, while the rest will be equally divided between the Air Force and Army. The deal was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security and is a significant step in India-US military relations, The Asian Age reported. The drones will be based at several locations, including INS Rajali near Chennai and Porbandar in Gujarat, helping to bolster India's defense capabilities.