India: Airtel Business Partners with Sparkle to Boost Connectivity Between Asia and Europe

September 12, 2024_ Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Indian telecom provider Bharti Airtel, has announced an agreement with Sparkle, an international telecom operator based in Italy. This agreement aims to expand network capacity between Asia and Europe by using the Blue-Raman submarine cable system to connect India to Italy. With this collaboration, Airtel will further diversify its global network, thereby meeting the growing demand for data services in India and neighboring countries. The news was reported by univarta.com. This step is an important strategy to strengthen and expand Airtel's international network, underlining the importance of cooperation between India and Italy in the telecom sector.