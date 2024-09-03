India: Aku Zeliang represents Northeast Indian craftsmanship at Homo Faber in Italy

September 02, 2024_ Aku Zeliang, Lead Designer of Cane Concept and Founder of Urra Design, will be attending the Homo Faber event in Venice, Italy, from September 1st to 30th. This biennial event, curated by the Michelangelo Foundation in Geneva, celebrates contemporary creativity and craftsmanship, bringing together artisans and designers from around the world. Zeliang, in collaboration with Gunjan Gupta, will be showcasing the project “The Tokri Chair,” which showcases the craftsmanship of Northeast India. During the event, he will have the opportunity to showcase his work and participate in workshops and discussions with participants from diverse backgrounds. This news was reported by nagalandpost.com. Homo Faber is an important platform to promote Indian craftsmanship and culture in an international context, highlighting the value of tradition and innovation.