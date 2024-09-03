Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Aku Zeliang represents Northeast Indian craftsmanship at Homo Faber in Italy

September 02, 2024_ Aku Zeliang, Lead Designer of Cane Concept and Founder of Urra Design, will be attending the Homo Faber event in Venice, Italy,...

India: Aku Zeliang represents Northeast Indian craftsmanship at Homo Faber in Italy
03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 02, 2024_ Aku Zeliang, Lead Designer of Cane Concept and Founder of Urra Design, will be attending the Homo Faber event in Venice, Italy, from September 1st to 30th. This biennial event, curated by the Michelangelo Foundation in Geneva, celebrates contemporary creativity and craftsmanship, bringing together artisans and designers from around the world. Zeliang, in collaboration with Gunjan Gupta, will be showcasing the project “The Tokri Chair,” which showcases the craftsmanship of Northeast India. During the event, he will have the opportunity to showcase his work and participate in workshops and discussions with participants from diverse backgrounds. This news was reported by nagalandpost.com. Homo Faber is an important platform to promote Indian craftsmanship and culture in an international context, highlighting the value of tradition and innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
homo faber event Aku Zeliang event be
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza