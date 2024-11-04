India: Alarming increase in air pollution in Delhi after Diwali

November 04, 2024_ After Diwali celebrations, air quality in Delhi has reached dangerous levels, exceeding the safe limit. Despite a ban on fireworks, many residents have ignored the restrictions, contributing to a significant increase in air and noise pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 400 in several areas of the capital, with Anand Vihar recording the highest level at 437. The situation is further aggravated by the presence of PM2.5 particulate matter, which has exceeded the recommended limits of the World Health Organization (WHO) by 50%. This is reported by Vartha Bharati. Local authorities are now trying to implement stricter measures to address this environmental crisis.