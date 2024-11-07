India: Alia Bhatt enchants with Gucci, the Italian luxury brand

November 06, 2024_ Alia Bhatt, Gucci’s first global ambassador from India, recently shared photos from a photoshoot for the Italian fashion house, earning praise from creative director Sabato De Sarno. The actress donned a casual-chic look, pairing a white shirt and jeans with a vibrant red Gucci Blondie handbag, a luxe piece that harks back to the 1970s logo. The post garnered a lot of traction online, with fans praising her style and beauty, while De Sarno expressed his appreciation with a heart emoji. The news was reported by indulgexpress.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the Indian fashion scene. Alia continues to act as a cultural bridge between India and Italy, celebrating the elegance and creativity of both countries.