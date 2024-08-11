India: Amara Raja collaborates with Piaggio for electric vehicles

August 10, 2024_ Amara Raja, an Indian company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio India to develop and supply Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells and chargers for electric vehicles. This collaboration marks a significant step towards innovation in the rapidly growing electric mobility sector in India. The agreement aims to boost the production of sustainable batteries, thereby contributing to the green transition of the country. The news was reported by kolkatasun.com. This partnership not only strengthens the ties between India and Italy but also highlights the importance of Italian technology in the global automotive sector.