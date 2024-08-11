Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Amara Raja collaborates with Piaggio for electric vehicles

August 10, 2024_ Amara Raja, an Indian company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio India...

India: Amara Raja collaborates with Piaggio for electric vehicles
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Amara Raja, an Indian company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio India to develop and supply Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells and chargers for electric vehicles. This collaboration marks a significant step towards innovation in the rapidly growing electric mobility sector in India. The agreement aims to boost the production of sustainable batteries, thereby contributing to the green transition of the country. The news was reported by kolkatasun.com. This partnership not only strengthens the ties between India and Italy but also highlights the importance of Italian technology in the global automotive sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an Indian company ties between India India manufacturer Piaggio India
Vedi anche
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza