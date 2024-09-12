India: Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of threatening national security

September 11, 2024_ Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged links with forces seeking to divide India. Shah said that anti-national statements have become a habit for Gandhi and his party. The allegations emerged while Gandhi was in the United States, where he has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Shah said that Gandhi's statements threaten the country's security and hurt national sentiments. The Free Press Journal reported this. Political tensions in India continue to rise, with the Congress opposing the policies of the current government, led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).