India: Amit Shah announces increase in income limit for backward classes

16 July 2024_ India's Home Minister Amit Shah has announced increasing the income limit for the 'creamy layer' of backward classes from 6 lakh to 8 lakh rupees. The decision was taken by the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and also provides a 5% reservation for Group-B in panchayats and municipal bodies. Shah criticized the Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda for their 'Haryana Mange Hisaab' campaign, highlighting the BJP's achievements since 2014. The announcement was made at a public event in Mahendragarh, as reported by सच कहूँ. Shah also highlighted the various welfare programs launched by the Modi government for the backward classes.