India: Amit Shah attacks Congress on MSP and development in Haryana

September 27, 2024_ Senior BJP leader and Home Minister of India Amit Shah slammed the Congress at an election rally in Haryana, saying the opposition is lying about the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He pointed out that the BJP government has increased the purchase prices for farmers, promising further increases if the BJP wins the elections. Shah also defended the Agnipath programme, promising that no Agniveer will be left unemployed after his military service. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 5, with results expected on October 8.