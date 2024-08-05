Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
India: Amit Shah ensures stability of NDA government until 2029

India: Amit Shah ensures stability of NDA government until 2029
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ Indian Home Minister Amit Shah defended the stability of the NDA government, saying that the alliance will not only complete its mandate but also prepare to form the government in 2029. During the inauguration of the procurement project round-the-clock water supply in Manimajra, praised the achievements of the Modi government, stressing that the period from 2014 to 2024 will be remembered as a golden era for the country's development. Shah also criticized the opposition, saying the BJP won more seats than all members of the Congress alliance in the recent elections. The news is reported by The Asian Age. The Minister called on opposition forces to prepare for a constructive role, suggesting that they should learn to work effectively in opposition.

