Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
India: Amit Shah highlights importance of CAA for refugees

India: Amit Shah highlights importance of CAA for refugees
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Amit Shah, India’s Home Minister, said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not only a means of conferring citizenship to millions of people already residing in India, but is also a vital step towards ensuring justice and rights for millions of refugees. Shah highlighted how the CAA is an act of fairness to those who have sought refuge in India due to religious persecution. The law, which has attracted widespread controversy, aims to provide a path to citizenship for refugees from neighbouring countries. Shah’s statement was reported by सन्मार्ग, highlighting the ongoing debate over the law and its social implications. The CAA was introduced in 2019 and has sparked protests across the country, with critics arguing that it is discriminatory.

