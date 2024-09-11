Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
India: Amul Wins Legal Victory Against Italian Brand for Trademark Infringement

India: Amul Wins Legal Victory Against Italian Brand for Trademark Infringement
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Amul, the famous Indian dairy brand, has scored a significant legal victory against Italian brand Terre Primitive, which was accused of trademark infringement. The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction restraining the Italian company from using a similar brand, ‘Amuleti’, for its biscuits and sweets. This decision underscores the importance of protecting Indian brands internationally and sets a precedent for the protection of intellectual property rights, navbharattimes.indiatimes.com reported. Amul, which is managed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, is recognized as one of the top dairy brands globally, ranking eighth in a 2020 survey.

