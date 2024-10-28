Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: An Italian couple celebrates their wedding in Khajuraho with local traditions

October 27, 2024_ An Italian couple of lovers, Vincenzo Paternò and Nadia Fava, celebrated their wedding according to Indian traditions in the famous...

India: An Italian couple celebrates their wedding in Khajuraho with local traditions
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ An Italian couple of lovers, Vincenzo Paternò and Nadia Fava, celebrated their wedding according to Indian traditions in the famous temples of Khajuraho, in Madhya Pradesh. The couple, deeply affected by Indian culture, chose to get married in this iconic place, known for its artistic sculptures and rich history. The ceremony saw the active participation of the local community, who celebrated with dances and songs, making the event even more memorable. The news was reported by indianperspective.in. Khajuraho is a popular destination for many foreign tourists, attracted by its beauty and Indian cultural traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
indianperspective.in. Khajuraho event even more memorable wedding in Khajuraho local community
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza