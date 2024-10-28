India: An Italian couple celebrates their wedding in Khajuraho with local traditions

October 27, 2024_ An Italian couple of lovers, Vincenzo Paternò and Nadia Fava, celebrated their wedding according to Indian traditions in the famous temples of Khajuraho, in Madhya Pradesh. The couple, deeply affected by Indian culture, chose to get married in this iconic place, known for its artistic sculptures and rich history. The ceremony saw the active participation of the local community, who celebrated with dances and songs, making the event even more memorable. The news was reported by indianperspective.in. Khajuraho is a popular destination for many foreign tourists, attracted by its beauty and Indian cultural traditions.