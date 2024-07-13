Cerca nel sito
 
India: Andhra Pradesh without operating capital
July 12, 2024_ Andhra Pradesh, a state in India, has been operating without an official capital since June 2, 2024, when the ten-year period in which Hyderabad served as a joint capital with Telangana ended. The partition of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 led to the creation of the new state of Telangana, with Hyderabad as the shared capital for a decade. With the expiry of this period, Andhra Pradesh now finds itself without a working capital. Amaravati city, located in Guntur district, was earlier earmarked as the future capital, but the plans were delayed due to political changes and legal disputes. Pragativadi reports that Jagan Mohan Reddy's government had proposed three separate capitals for different functions, but the decision is still pending. With the return of Chandrababu Naidu to power, Amaravati has once again been confirmed as the capital, while Visakhapatnam will be developed as a commercial capital.

