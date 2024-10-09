India: Angel's Share Presents Castello Di Querceto Tour in India

October 08, 2024_ Anggel's Share, a leading Indian wine and spirits company, announces an exclusive tour in India dedicated to the renowned Tuscan brand Castello Di Querceto. This event will take place from October 16 to 18, 2024, offering wine lovers from Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi the opportunity to discover the elegance of Tuscan wines through unique tasting experiences. Marco Fizialetti, representative of Castello Di Querceto, will lead the participants on a fascinating journey into the world of Tuscan wines, sharing the history and craftsmanship that characterize the brand. The news is reported by passionateinmarketing.com. The tour promises to bring Indian consumers closer to the Italian wine tradition, highlighting the importance of the Indian market for the wine industry.