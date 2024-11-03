India: Anmol Bishnoi's extradition underway in shooting case

November 02, 2024_ The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has initiated the extradition process to bring back Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States. Anmol is wanted for his involvement in a shootout that took place outside actor Salman Khan's house. The police are working to ensure that the suspect is brought to India to face charges. Lawrence Bishnoi is known for his criminal activity and links to the world of organized crime in India. The news was reported by Free Press Journal. The shooting incident has received a lot of media attention, given the fame of Salman Khan, one of the most famous Bollywood actors.