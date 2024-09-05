Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
13:22
India: AnnaMaya Brings the Flavors of Italy to New Delhi with an Exclusive Menu

September 04, 2024_ AnnaMaya, the modern food hall located at Andaz Delhi, offers a unique culinary experience dedicated to Italy with a five-course...

05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
September 04, 2024_ AnnaMaya, the modern food hall located at Andaz Delhi, offers a unique culinary experience dedicated to Italy with a five-course menu, curated by Italian Executive Chef Matteo Fracalossi. Throughout the month of September, guests can enjoy authentic Italian dishes, accompanied by the finest wines of the Bel Paese, in a gastronomic journey that satisfies both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Among the delicacies offered are Hokkaido Scallops and Roasted Lamb Loin, all paired with premium Italian wines, such as Pinot Grigio and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. The news is reported by travellersworldonline.com. This event is an opportunity for lovers of Italian cuisine to have an unforgettable gastronomic experience in New Delhi.

