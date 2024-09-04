India: Anti-Muslim Violence Tests Indian Democracy

03 September 2024_ A video of a Muslim man being attacked by a group of youths has raised questions about Indian society's response to violence against minorities. The incident, which occurred while the man was visiting his daughter, has raised concerns about the lack of intervention by passers-by, highlighting a climate of fear and apathy. The Prime Minister recently said that Indian Railways must ensure comfortable travel for all, but the reality depicted in the video seems to contradict these claims. The source of this story is indianexpress.com. The incident is emblematic of the daily experiences of many Muslims in India, who feel forced to hide their identities to avoid conflict and violence.