Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
India: Aprilia launches new Tuono 457 model on Indian market

November 04, 2024_ Aprilia, the well-known premium motorcycle manufacturer based in Italy, is gearing up to launch its new Tuono 457 model in India....

India: Aprilia launches new Tuono 457 model on Indian market
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 04, 2024_ Aprilia, the well-known premium motorcycle manufacturer based in Italy, is gearing up to launch its new Tuono 457 model in India. The bike, which is a naked version of the RS 457 supersport bike, will debut at the EICMA 2024 show, scheduled to be held from November 7 to 10. Additionally, the Tuono 457 will also be present at the India Bike Week 2024, which will take place in Goa from December 6. The details about the price and specifications are yet to be revealed, but it is expected to cost between Rs 3.90 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. This was reported by news18.com. Aprilia continues to expand its presence in the Indian market, combining Italian innovation with the needs of local bikers.

