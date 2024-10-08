Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
India: Aquazzura Opens First Flagship Store in New Delhi with an Italian Touch

October 07, 2024_ Aquazzura, the iconic footwear brand founded by Colombian designer Edgardo Osorio, has opened its first flagship store in India at...

08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 07, 2024_ Aquazzura, the iconic footwear brand founded by Colombian designer Edgardo Osorio, has opened its first flagship store in India at Chanakya Mall in New Delhi. The brand, known for its handcrafted creations made in Italy, has found a growing market among Indian women who are passionate about fashion and events. Osorio said the store has been designed to reflect Aquazzura’s unique aesthetic, with decorations inspired by magical gardens and crafted by local artisans. The news was reported by elle.in, highlighting the importance of cross-cultural collaboration in the world of fashion. Aquazzura also plans to collaborate with Indian designers in the future, further expanding its presence in the Indian market.

