Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
India: Aquazzura Opens Its First Store in Delhi with a Touch of Italian Design

09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
November 09, 2024_ Aquazzura, the Florentine luxury brand founded by Colombian designer Edgardo Osorio, has opened its first store in India at The Chanakya mall in Delhi. The store design, by Dutch designer Marie-Anne Oudejans, incorporates Indian craftsmanship and references to the aesthetics of Italian gardens, creating an immersive atmosphere for customers. The boutique features decorative elements inspired by Italian gardens, such as arches and floral motifs, and includes handcrafted carpets by local artisans in Jaipur. The news is reported by architecturaldigest.in. With this opening, Aquazzura aims to grow its presence in the Indian market, offering a unique shopping experience that celebrates the fusion of Italian design and Indian craftsmanship.

store design first store The Chanakya mall in Delhi store
