India: Aquazzura Opens Its First Store in New Delhi with a Touch of Italian Elegance

September 26, 2024_ Italian footwear brand Aquazzura has opened its first store in India at Chanakya Mall in New Delhi, in collaboration with DS Luxury Retail Limited. The store design, created with Dutch artist Marie-Anne Oudejans, celebrates the Mediterranean aesthetic through floral motifs and references to Italian gardens. The space is characterized by aqua hues and elegant details, creating an atmosphere that recalls the beauty of an Italian garden. The news is reported by retail4growth.com. Aquazzura plans to expand its presence in Asia and the Middle East with more openings, confirming the growing interest in the Indian market.