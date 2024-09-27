Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Aquazzura Opens Its First Store in New Delhi with a Touch of Italian Elegance

September 26, 2024_ Italian footwear brand Aquazzura has opened its first store in India at Chanakya Mall in New Delhi, in collaboration with DS...

India: Aquazzura Opens Its First Store in New Delhi with a Touch of Italian Elegance
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ Italian footwear brand Aquazzura has opened its first store in India at Chanakya Mall in New Delhi, in collaboration with DS Luxury Retail Limited. The store design, created with Dutch artist Marie-Anne Oudejans, celebrates the Mediterranean aesthetic through floral motifs and references to Italian gardens. The space is characterized by aqua hues and elegant details, creating an atmosphere that recalls the beauty of an Italian garden. The news is reported by retail4growth.com. Aquazzura plans to expand its presence in Asia and the Middle East with more openings, confirming the growing interest in the Indian market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand Aquazzura has Indian market store design India
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza