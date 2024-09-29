India: Armani/Caffè Brings Italian Flavor to Mumbai

September 29, 2024_ Armani/Caffè has opened its doors in Mumbai, offering a luxury dining experience inspired by the Italian gastronomic tradition. Located in Jio World Plaza, the restaurant features a menu that includes signature dishes such as pasta, pizza and salads, with fresh ingredients imported from Italy. The elegant atmosphere of the restaurant, with teal interiors and gold accents, reflects the aesthetic of the famous fashion brand Giorgio Armani, who shares the space with his store. The news was reported by mid-day.com, highlighting how Italy continues to influence the Indian gastronomic scene. Armani/Caffè aims to become a reference point for foodies in Mumbai, promising a unique and refined dining experience.