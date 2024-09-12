India: Armani/Caffè opens in Mumbai, an Italian luxury experience

September 11, 2024_ Armani/Caffè recently opened its doors in Mumbai, inside Jio World Plaza, offering a dining experience that combines luxury with traditional Italian cuisine. The venue features a sophisticated atmosphere, with elegant interiors and a menu full of classic Italian dishes, such as stone-baked pizza and tiramisu. The opening marks a major step for the Italian brand, which aims to merge fashion and gastronomy into one immersive experience. The news was reported by harpersbazaar.in. Armani/Caffè represents an evolution of the concept of luxury in India, promising to redefine the way fashion and dining intertwine in the country.