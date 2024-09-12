Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Armani/Caffè opens in Mumbai, an Italian luxury experience

September 11, 2024_ Armani/Caffè recently opened its doors in Mumbai, inside Jio World Plaza, offering a dining experience that combines luxury with...

India: Armani/Caffè opens in Mumbai, an Italian luxury experience
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Armani/Caffè recently opened its doors in Mumbai, inside Jio World Plaza, offering a dining experience that combines luxury with traditional Italian cuisine. The venue features a sophisticated atmosphere, with elegant interiors and a menu full of classic Italian dishes, such as stone-baked pizza and tiramisu. The opening marks a major step for the Italian brand, which aims to merge fashion and gastronomy into one immersive experience. The news was reported by harpersbazaar.in. Armani/Caffè represents an evolution of the concept of luxury in India, promising to redefine the way fashion and dining intertwine in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
way fashion Italian brand Armani major step
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza