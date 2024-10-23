India: Army Chief Stresses Importance of Rebuilding Trust with China

October 22, 2024_ Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has highlighted the need to rebuild trust between India and China after the recent border patrolling agreement. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, he said that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will be a gradual process. He stressed that returning to the situation of April 2020 will take time and effort, highlighting the importance of disengagement, de-escalation and buffer zone management. The news is reported by The Asian Age. India and China share a long and complex history of relations, marked by territorial tensions and attempts at diplomatic dialogue.