Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
India: Army hero loses life in clash with terrorists in Kishtwar

November 10, 2024_ A tragic incident has struck Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, where an army officer, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, lost his life...

11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ A tragic incident has struck Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, where an army officer, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, lost his life during a violent encounter with terrorists. The operation, which was launched after two Village Defence Guards were killed, also saw three soldiers injured, three of them in critical condition. The encounter took place in Keshwan forest, where the armed forces intercepted the terrorists responsible for the killings. The source of this news is Vartha Bharati. The army paid tribute to the soldier's sacrifice, highlighting the importance of his mission against the insurgency in the region.

