Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
India: Arsh Dalla, linked to Khalistan Tiger Force, arrested in Canada

November 10, 2024_ Arsh Dalla, a notorious terrorist associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), has been arrested in Ontario, Canada, after a shooting incident on October 28. Dalla is accused of running terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June last year. Canadian authorities have arrested two men in connection with the incident, while Punjab police have nabbed two members of Dalla’s gang involved in the murder of a Sikh activist, The Hindu reported. Arsh Dalla has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government for his involvement in targeted killings, terror financing, and drug and arms trafficking.

