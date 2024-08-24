India: Arwa Turra, the first Indian woman to earn a master's degree at the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence

August 23, 2024_ Arwa Turra, a multidisciplinary artist from Udaipur, recently completed a Masters in Studio Arts at the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, becoming the first Indian woman to earn the degree. Her work, which represents the identity of rural India, features a traditional Indian teapot, a symbol of the country’s tea culture. Arwa studied during the pandemic, starting her studies while in Sri Lanka, and chose to depict elements of Indian tradition, such as tulsi leaves and ancient Lepakshi paintings. The news was reported by pressnote.in, highlighting the cultural connection between India and Italy through art. Arwa shared that her work aims to celebrate everyday Indian life, using classical techniques learned during her education.