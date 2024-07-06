India: Assam hit by severe floods, 64 dead

July 5, 2024_ The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting over 24 lakh people in 30 districts. Two further deaths brought the death toll to...

July 5, 2024_ The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting over 24 lakh people in 30 districts. Two further deaths brought the death toll to 64. Floods, landslides and storms devastated crops, livestock and infrastructure. Rescue operations are underway, with evacuations and temporary shelters. The Hindu reports that Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and government ministers are supervising relief operations in the affected areas. Emergency management teams have evacuated hundreds of people and animals as the Brahmaputra River continues to rise above danger levels.