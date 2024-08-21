Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to begin on October 1

August 21, 2024_ The Election Commission of India has announced the start of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the first phase scheduled...

India: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to begin on October 1
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ The Election Commission of India has announced the start of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the first phase scheduled for October 1, 2024. The elections will be held in three phases, with heightened security measures to ensure a free and fair electoral process. Political parties have already started their campaigns, with prominent leaders addressing rallies and public meetings across the state. Jammu and Kashmir is a region in northern India, known for its natural beauty and complex political dynamics. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The elections are a crucial moment for democracy in the region, which has seen political and social tensions in recent years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Deccan Chronicle Jammu e Kashmir start partenza
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza