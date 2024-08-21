India: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to begin on October 1

August 21, 2024_ The Election Commission of India has announced the start of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the first phase scheduled for October 1, 2024. The elections will be held in three phases, with heightened security measures to ensure a free and fair electoral process. Political parties have already started their campaigns, with prominent leaders addressing rallies and public meetings across the state. Jammu and Kashmir is a region in northern India, known for its natural beauty and complex political dynamics. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The elections are a crucial moment for democracy in the region, which has seen political and social tensions in recent years.