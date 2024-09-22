India: Atishi becomes Delhi's new Chief Minister

September 22, 2024_ Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is all set to take oath as Delhi’s new Chief Minister, becoming the youngest to hold the post. She will succeed Arvind Kejriwal and will be sworn in at 4:30 pm. At 43, Atishi, who currently holds the Education, Women and Child Welfare, Culture, Tourism and Public Works Development portfolios, will be the third woman to lead Delhi, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. Five other ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, who were members of the AAP cabinet, will also be sworn in, The Asian Age reported. Atishi represents a new generation of political leaders in India, continuing her party’s policies of education and social welfare.