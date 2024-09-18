Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Atishi set to become Delhi's new Chief Minister after Kejriwal's resignation

September 18, 2024_ Atishi, the current Education and Finance Minister, has been elected to form a new government in Delhi, becoming the third woman...

India: Atishi set to become Delhi's new Chief Minister after Kejriwal's resignation
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Atishi, the current Education and Finance Minister, has been elected to form a new government in Delhi, becoming the third woman to hold the post of Chief Minister. Her appointment follows the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, who left the post after six months in prison on corruption charges that he said were politically motivated. Atishi has expressed her intention to continue Kejriwal's legacy, promising to maintain the city's welfare programs. The source of this news is The Asian Age. The new Chief Minister will have to prove her government's majority in the Delhi Assembly, with elections scheduled for February 2025.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
after Kejriwal's resignation post after six months been Kejriwal's
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza