India: Atishi set to become Delhi's new Chief Minister after Kejriwal's resignation

September 18, 2024_ Atishi, the current Education and Finance Minister, has been elected to form a new government in Delhi, becoming the third woman to hold the post of Chief Minister. Her appointment follows the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, who left the post after six months in prison on corruption charges that he said were politically motivated. Atishi has expressed her intention to continue Kejriwal's legacy, promising to maintain the city's welfare programs. The source of this news is The Asian Age. The new Chief Minister will have to prove her government's majority in the Delhi Assembly, with elections scheduled for February 2025.