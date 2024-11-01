Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
India: AXOR gears up for debut at EICMA 2024 in Milan

01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ AXOR, an international helmet brand and a subsidiary of the renowned VEGA Auto, is set to make its debut at EICMA 2024, the world’s largest motorcycle exhibition held in Milan, Italy. This event marks a significant milestone for AXOR, highlighting its commitment to safety, style and cutting-edge technology on a global platform. Participating in EICMA provides AXOR with an opportunity to showcase its innovative products to an international audience, highlighting the importance of the motorcycle industry in India and Italy. This news was reported by buffalodespatch.com. The event in Milan is eagerly awaited as it brings together industry leaders and motorcycle enthusiasts from across the globe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
