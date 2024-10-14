India: Baba Siddique Murder Rocks Mumbai, Rekindles Security Fears

October 13, 2024_ Baba Siddique, a prominent figure in Mumbai politics, was murdered on October 12, 2024, shot by three assailants outside his son's office in Bandra East. Despite being protected by category-Y security, his murder has raised questions about the vulnerability of politicians in India. Investigations have revealed possible links to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been involved in violent crimes, as the political community raises concerns about public safety. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. The murder marks a tragic return to political violence in Mumbai, a city that seemed to have overcome an era of murders and gang wars.