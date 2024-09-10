India: Bangladesh seeks extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina

September 10, 2024_ Bangladesh's war crimes tribunal has initiated the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, accusing her of perpetrating "massacres." Tensions in Bangladesh have risen following mass demonstrations that led to violent clashes, culminating in Hasina fleeing to India on August 15, ending her 15-year rule. The tribunal's chief prosecutor has stressed the seriousness of the charges, as the political situation in Bangladesh continues to be volatile. The Hindu reports. Sheikh Hasina is a prominent political figure in Bangladesh, having served as Prime Minister on several occasions, and her extradition could have significant repercussions on regional politics.