India: Bangladeshi women detained at border as they seek better life

04 September 2024_ Reena, a 23-year-old young mother, and four other women were caught while attempting to illegally cross the Bangladesh-India border in Hakimpur, West Bengal. The women, who were seeking employment opportunities, were taken to a temporary detention unit by the Border Security Force (BSF). The situation at the border is complicated by widespread vulnerability, with the Sonai River facilitating intrusions. According to a BSF officer, the number of attempted crossings has increased due to the recent political instability in Bangladesh, with many seeking refuge and better living conditions, as reported by news18.com. The issue of illegal immigration is complex and requires a humanitarian approach, as many of these people are seeking a better life.