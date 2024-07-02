Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
15:27
India: Barilla and Hyatt Regency celebrate Italian gastronomy in Chennai

1 July 2024_ Barilla has announced a collaboration with Hyatt Regency to promote Italian cuisine in India. The initiative includes training sessions...

India: Barilla and Hyatt Regency celebrate Italian gastronomy in Chennai
02 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
1 July 2024_ Barilla has announced a collaboration with Hyatt Regency to promote Italian cuisine in India. The initiative includes training sessions for the chefs of the Hyatt Regency Chennai, led by chef Andrea Tranchero, an expert in Italian cuisine. The masterclasses will focus on the evolution of pasta in Italian gastronomy, using local products to enrich the flavours. Barilla, a leader in the pasta sector in Italy, aims to spread the authenticity of Italian cuisine in India. Hospibuz.com reports it. This collaboration highlights Barilla and Hyatt Regency's commitment to celebrating Italian culinary art and promoting a greater understanding of its gastronomic culture.

in Evidenza