India: Bharatiya Janata Party Election Campaign Intensifies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

October 30, 2024_ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election campaign in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is set to intensify, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead a series of rallies. Modi will address eight events in Jharkhand starting November 4 and a dozen rallies in Maharashtra. Senior BJP leaders, including ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, will be actively involved in the campaign. The source of this information is The Asian Age. The Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections will be held on November 20 and November 13 and 20, respectively, with the results expected on November 23.