India: Bhutto Zardari calls for bilateral dialogue with India during SCO summit

October 16, 2024_ Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for bilateral talks with India despite New Delhi’s refusal to engage in such discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad. Bhutto stressed the importance of dialogue between the two nations, saying it was crucial to resume conversations, both within and outside the SCO framework. His comments come at a time of high tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries, with India insisting on the need to address cross-border terrorism before initiating formal dialogue. The source of this news is Sanmarg. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the SCO summit, marking the first visit by an Indian minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, amid strained relations over the Kashmir issue.