India: 'Bianca' Cast Welcomed in Kota with an Italian Touch

October 28, 2024_ The cast of the trilingual film 'Bianca', directed by Italian filmmaker Stefania Simoni, was greeted with enthusiasm in Kota, India. The cast members include actress Eleonora Casouli and actor Kapil Siddharth, who enjoyed the local cuisine, especially the Kota kachoris. During their visit, they expressed interest in the tourist spots of the Hadoti region, known for their natural and historical beauty. The event was reported by lendennews.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the Italian and Indian film industries. Furthermore, the upcoming Chambal Film Festival, to be held in Kota in January 2025, is expected to showcase films from over 90 countries, further promoting tourism in the region.