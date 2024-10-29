Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: 'Bianca' Cast Welcomed in Kota with an Italian Touch

October 28, 2024_ The cast of the trilingual film 'Bianca', directed by Italian filmmaker Stefania Simoni, was greeted with enthusiasm in Kota,...

India: 'Bianca' Cast Welcomed in Kota with an Italian Touch
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ The cast of the trilingual film 'Bianca', directed by Italian filmmaker Stefania Simoni, was greeted with enthusiasm in Kota, India. The cast members include actress Eleonora Casouli and actor Kapil Siddharth, who enjoyed the local cuisine, especially the Kota kachoris. During their visit, they expressed interest in the tourist spots of the Hadoti region, known for their natural and historical beauty. The event was reported by lendennews.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the Italian and Indian film industries. Furthermore, the upcoming Chambal Film Festival, to be held in Kota in January 2025, is expected to showcase films from over 90 countries, further promoting tourism in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cast Welcomed Kota kachoris cast members cast
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza