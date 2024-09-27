Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
India: Bihar demands safety for students after Siliguri attack
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ After a video of two Bihar students being harassed in Siliguri went viral, the Bihar Police has called for security measures for all Bihari students in West Bengal. The incident involved a local youth, Rajat Bhattacharya, who threatened and abused the two students during their journey to take an exam. Following pressure from the Bihar Police, Bhattacharya was arrested. The security request was also sent to the Siliguri Police Commissioner, Sanmarg reported. This incident has raised concerns about the safety of Bihari students in other parts of India, highlighting the need to protect the rights of students during their studies.

