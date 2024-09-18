Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Birthday greetings from Meloni to Modi for stronger collaboration

September 17, 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a photo with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him a happy birthday....

India: Birthday greetings from Meloni to Modi for stronger collaboration
18 settembre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a photo with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him a happy birthday. Meloni expressed confidence in the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Italy and India, stressing the importance of addressing global challenges together. This gesture symbolizes the growing bond between the two countries, which are committing to collaborate on international issues. The news was reported by amarujala.com. The collaboration between Italy and India is intensifying, with initiatives aimed at promoting cultural and commercial exchanges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collaboration between Italy This gesture symbolizes India fotografia
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza