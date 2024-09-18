India: Birthday greetings from Meloni to Modi for stronger collaboration

September 17, 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a photo with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him a happy birthday. Meloni expressed confidence in the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Italy and India, stressing the importance of addressing global challenges together. This gesture symbolizes the growing bond between the two countries, which are committing to collaborate on international issues. The news was reported by amarujala.com. The collaboration between Italy and India is intensifying, with initiatives aimed at promoting cultural and commercial exchanges.